The 4th Parker Westbrook dinner will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at Off the Beaten Track in Nashville.

Each year a Howard County native is chosen to be honored. This year the honoree is Dr. Joycelyn Elders who was born in Schaal, a community near Mineral Springs and Tollette.

She has many accomplishments, including being the Surgeon General of the United States during the tenure of President Bill Clinton.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person

