Burn ban issued for Montgomery County

County Judge Sammy Jones has announced that Montgomery County is currently under a burn ban until further notice.

According to a release from his office The burn ban is necessary due to extremely dry conditions in the county.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning until further notice.

Montgomery County is one of 16 counties currently listed under a burn ban on the Arkansas Forestry Commission website.

Surrounding counties currently under a burn ban include Pike, Polk, Hot Spring, Clark and Howard County.

