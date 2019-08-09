The Montgomery County Fair kicks off Saturday with parade, pageant Monday

The best and brightest of Montgomery County will get a chance to shine next week at the Montgomery County Fair Pageant. The pageant will be held Monday at the fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s events will see a change in age categories thanks to the state pageant board. New categories have been added while the age for Fair Queen has been changed to include participants as old as 23 years old.

The new categories and their respective age groups include:

Baby Little Miss (0-11 months)

Tiny Little Miss (12-23 months)

Darling Little Miss (2-4 years)

Little Miss (5-6 years)

Petite Miss (7-8 years)

Princess (9-11 years)

Young Miss (12-13 years)

Miss Teen (14-17 years)

Fair Queen (18-23 years)

Participants in age groups from age 0-13 years do not have to be a resident of Montgomery County to participate. However, participants ages 14-23 years old must live in Montgomery County.

Admission for the pageants is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children ages five and under get in for free.

The annual talent show will take place immediately following the pageant.

The Montgomery County Fair will kick off with a parade Saturday, August 10 at 5 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the parade. The parade is a great opportunity for local businesses, churches, and organizations to show their support for the community. Whether it be a float, bicycle, tractor or horse, join in for the fun. The parade starts at the high school campus and makes its way past the courthouse.

Well’s Fun Company will provide midway attractions Friday and Saturday.

Snow Rodeo Company will provide a rodeo Friday and Saturday as well.

