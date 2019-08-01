Riner makes bid for circuit judge position

Prosecuting Attorney Andy Riner, of Hatfield, has announced his candidacy for Circuit Judge for the 18th West Judicial District. The 18th West Judicial District encompasses Montgomery and Polk Counties. The election will be held on March 3, 2020, and is a nonpartisan judicial election.

The position is currently held by Judge Jerry Ryan, who will be retiring when his term ends in 2020.

Riner graduated from the William H. Bowen School of Law in May of 2000 and was admitted to the bar in September 2000.

In addition to extensive criminal trial practice, Riner has experience in diverse areas of the law, such as juvenile, domestic relations, probate, and other areas of civil practice. He has previously served as an attorney for the Office of Child Support Enforcement, a deputy public defender, a deputy prosecuting attorney, a chief deputy prosecuting attorney, and in private practice.

Since 2011, he has served the citizens of Montgomery and Polk Counties as their elected Prosecuting Attorney. As prosecuting attorney, he managed the largest law firm in this judicial district with offices in both Montgomery and Polk Counties. He supervises a staff of three deputy prosecuting attorneys, three law enforcement officers, a victim witness coordinator, hot check coordinator, and four deputy clerks. He also serves as project manager of the 18th West Judicial District Drug Task Force, and is a member of the 18th West Judicial District Drug Court treatment team.

Riner holds a law enforcement instructor’s certificate from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, and enjoys training part time and reserve officers.

He has completed numerous trial advocacy courses including the United States Secret Service’s In Court Prosecutor Training at the National Computer Forensic Institute in Hoover, Alabama, Combating Gun Violence at the National District Attorney’s Association National Advocacy Center in Columbia, South Carolina, and held the Arkansas Supreme Court’s Parent Counsel and Attorney Ad Litem certifications. In addition to these certifications, Riner won the 2017 Cooper-Anthony Child Advocacy Center’s “Super Hero Award.”

Over the course of his career, he has intensively prepared for and successfully tried numerous felony and misdemeanor jury trials. His broad range of trial experience has included homicides, violent crimes, property crimes, sex crimes, drug distribution, and domestic abuse. It is this trial experience that uniquely qualifies him to serve as Circuit Judge.

Riner is married to Candace Riner. They are members of First Baptist Church, Mena. The Riners serve together in various capacities at church and on several non-profit boards, including the Lea Memorial Law Enforcement Appreciation Organization, The Barnabas Partnership, and Created in His Image Ministries.

