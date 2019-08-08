Parents of MHS athletes asked to take survey; corporate sports sponsors sought

Rattler Coach Marc McRae is asking that the parents of all athletes take part in the Murfreesboro High School Rattler Parent Survey. The survey is designed for the athletic department to communicate more effectively and bride the gap with parents in mind, and he said the more that participate the more fruitful the process will be.

The survey can be found at on the Rattler Athletics Facebook page and a link can also be found on the school website at www.rattlers.org.

Red White Scrimmage

The annual Red White preseason scrimmage will be held on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Rattler Stadium.

The cost of attendance will be laundry detergent, and McRae asks that it be in liquid or “gelpack” form.

Immediately following the scrimmage, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a Rattlers Fan Club interest meeting will be conducted in the activity room of the high school. The group will be looking for all those who are interested in participating to attend, with the goal of increased participation in the upcoming year.

Corporate Sponsors

The athletic department of MHS will be seeking local businesses to become corporate sponsors of the 2019 football season.

McRae said that he will make the rounds this week and next to help drum up support for the cause, with the funds going toward the football program.

If anyone is interested in being a part of the program, he asks that you e-mail him at marc.mcrae@rattlers.org, or by sending donations to Murfreesboro High School, Attn: Marc McRae, 605 3rd Avenue, Murfreesboro, AR 71958.

The tax-deductible donations will have four levels of sponsorship:

Bronze: $75-$149

Silver: $150-$249

Gold: $250-$449

Platinum: $450 and up

All sponsors will be displayed on banners at the games located near the ticket booth, while platinum level sponsors will receive announcements from the press box and the end of the first, second and third quarters at both high school and junior high football games.

