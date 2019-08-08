Ozan man gets 20 years for negligent homicide accident

An Ozan man was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison for negligent homicide, in Miller County criminal court last Wednesday.

Forrest Rector Stewart, Jr., 65, black male, 390 Hempstead Road 44, Ozan, was accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine when he caused the death of a 24-year-old young Hope father who was on his way to his job in Texarkana.

The head-on accident occurred at 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2017, on US 67 Highway. Stewart’s vehicle veered into the lane where the victim, James Crowe, was driving.

At the conclusion of last week’s trial, jurors took less than a half hour to find Stewart guilty. They followed with the 20-year sentence and a fine of $15,000. Stewart will have to serve at least one-sixth of that sentence.

Following the trial Stewart was taken to the Miller County Jail to await transfer to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

