An “old-timer” Scrapper football tradition will be revived this year after a hiatus of several years.

The old-timers pre-season breakfast will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 a.m. in the community room of the Howard County Housing Authority building.

Breakfast will be sold for donations. The event is for Scrapper alumni, managers, cheerleaders and coaches who participated in Scrapper football during the years the football stadium was located where the housing authority is now.

