Obituary: Sarah Russell Hawkins, 94, of Murfreesboro

Sarah Russell Hawkins (Maudie Hawkins), age 94, of Murfreesboro, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Murfreesboro, Ark.

She was born Feb. 2, 1925, in Saratoga, Ark., the daughter of the late Wesley and Dora Sanders Russell.

Mrs. Hawkins was a member of the Murfreesboro Church of Christ for more than 70 years and was the proprietor of Hawkins Variety Store on the square in Murfreesboro for 56 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Buel Hawkins; three brothers, four sisters, and a son-in-law, Robb Hainen.

Survivors include: daughters Susan Davis of Murfreesboro, Ark., Beckal Hawkins of Murfreesboro, Ark., and Leah Hainen of Nashville, Ark.; one brother, Don Russell, of Arkadelphia, Ark.; grandchildren Scott Davis (Christy), Matt Davis (Tosha), Marc Jackson (Megan), Kyle Jackson (Tori), Ryan Hainen (Heather), Randy Hainen (Jenny), and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Murfreesboro Church of Christ.

Funeral services were at 10:00, Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Murfreesboro Church of Christ with Tommy Mounts officiating. Graveside services followed in the Murfreesboro Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Scott Davis, Matt Davis, Marc Jackson, Kyle Jackson, Ryan Hainen and Randy Hainen.

Honorary pallbearers were J.W. Walls and Mike Jackson.

Memorials may be made to the Barton Bible Camp, P.O. Box 256, Murfreesboro, AR 71958.

