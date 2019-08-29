Obituary: Russell A. McAnelly, 57, of Murfreesboro

Melvin Johnson, 74, of Mineral Springs died Aug. 20, 2019, in Texarkana.

He was born June 11, 1945, in Yancy, Ark.

Survivors include: a son, Terrance Johnson and wife, Sandra, of Lancaster, Texas; a daughter, Cheryl Williams of Mineral Springs; two sisters, Devorah Miller and Katie Alexander, both of Mineral Springs; a brother, Robert Johnson of Phoeniz, Ariz.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church in Tollette, with Rev. Maurice Henry, Sr., officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Crofton Cemetery at Tollette.

