Obituary: Robert Lee Forbes, 77, of Dierks

Robert Lee Forbes, 77, of Dierks, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 7, 1942, in Topeka, Kan, the son of the late Charlie and Beulah Forbes.

He was a member of Westside Church of Christ and was retired from Weyerhaeuser.

He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 45 years, Dockey Forbes; a daughter, Linda Mounts; a sister, Clara Forbes and a brother, Charles Forbes.

Survivors include: a daughter, Patsy Lites and husband, Steve; two sisters, Betty Johnson and Lola Haemaker; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Westside Church of Christ in Dierks with Jerry Mounts officiating. Burial followed in the Dierks Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

