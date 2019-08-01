Obituary: Rev. Troy Carroll, 89, of Murfreesboro

Rev. Troy Carroll, 89, of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, July 24, 2019, in Hot Springs.

He was born Dec. 8, 1929, in England, Ark., the son of the late Troy Spurgeon and Florence Ella Duncan Carroll.

In his 72-year career he pastored at a number of area churches including 1955 to 1963 at First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. His last sermon was Feb. 17, 2019, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Biddle Carroll; and three sisters, Ella Prude Case, Leota Horton, and Dorothy Wesson.

Survivors include: two sons, Jim Carroll and wife Melody of Melbourne, Ark., and Tim Carroll and wife Noelle of Arab, Ala.; a daughter, Cathy Carroll of Murfreesboro; a twin brother, Roy Carroll of Chapel Hill, N.C.; a sister, Mary Lois Rice of Jacksonville; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 12:30 p.m. until service time, Friday, July 26, at First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, followed at 2 by the funeral service, Officiating were Bro. Don Jones, Bro. Larry Sherman, and Bro. Robby Sherman. Burial followed in Murfreesboro Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

