Obituary: Randell L. Golden, 72, of Dierks

Randell L. Golden, 72, of Dierks, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Dierks.

He was born Aug. 2, 1947, in Athens, Ark., the son of the late Albert Lee and Floyce Emma Pate Golden.

He attended the Church of Christ and was employed at Tyson.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marvell Garcia and Hazel Webb.

Survivors include: his siblings, Anna Matthews of Watson, Okla., Allen Golden of Provo, Kathy Sigman of Nashville, Marlene Bailey of Cove, Donna Caswell of Gillham and Lavern Smith of Mena.

Cremation services are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

