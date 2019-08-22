Obituary: Phyllis Annette Knight, 61, of Nashville

Today we celebrate the life of Phyllis Annette Knight. Phyllis was born March 18, 1958, to Dewey Edward and Peggy Ann (Skinner) Bradford. She passed on to her heavenly home, Aug. 19, 2019.

During her time here, she was big sister to three brothers and one sister: Dennis Edward, Bryan Jay, Jerry Dean and Paula Jean. Her heart was made for the role as she was fiercely protective of her siblings and managed to see us thru to adulthood, all intact. She inherited her hard work ethic from her parents and did many jobs throughout her life, blooming wherever she was planted, to support her family.

She was fondly known to her Nashville, Ark., family and friends as “Stump.” What she may have lacked in stature, she more than made up for in presence. She would have been working thru her time to go home had her health cooperated. She chose to be a mom to Megan Joann. She did so with the biggest heart possible.

She met and married Billy Knight and was blessed with 23 years together. She fondly referred to him as, “My Bill.” We are beyond grateful for how he loved and cared for Phyllis all these years, especially when she became ill and needed all the extra he could give.

She is survived by her mother, Peggy; and brothers, Bryan (Tracy) and Jerry (Wanda); sister, Paula (Charley); daughter, Megan; four grandchildren, Hayden Colt, Jackson O’Keith, Maddisyne Joy, Colby Mason; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved husband, Bill. She goes to join her daddy, Ed, and her brother, Dennis. Oh, the stories they will relive! She will be missed but certainly not forgotten.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2: p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Don Jones officiating, burial to follow in Merrell Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

