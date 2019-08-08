Obituary: Phil Douglas Lewallen, 77, of Antoine

Phil Douglas Lewallen, age 77, of Antoine, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born June 21, 1942, in Delight, Ark., the son of the late Woodrow and Olive Jackson Lewallen.

Mr. Lewallen was a member of the Crossroads Assembly of God Church, a United States Army Veteran, and a member of the Bricklayers Union #5. He truly enjoyed gardening, feeding wildlife, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Lewallen, and a step-son, Larry Thompson.

Survivors include: his wife, Sybil Lewallen, of Antoine, Ark.; children Phillip P. Lewallen and Jennifer of Emory, Texas, Phylissa Braley and husband Bryan of Malvern, Ark., Jerry Thompson and wife Tina of Delight, Ark.; six grandchildren, Zachary, Tiffany, Christina, Amber, Justin, and Landry; and four great-grandchildren Dylan, Katelyn, Lili and Antonio.

Visitation was 9:00 until 11:00, Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Crossroads Assembly of God in Delight, Ark.

Funeral services were 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Crossroads Assembly of God, with Bro. Danny Eckert officiating. Burial will follow in Delight Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

