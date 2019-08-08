Obituary: Paul Edwin Coulter, 75, of Little Rock

Paul Edwin Coulter, Sr., 75, died July 29, 2019 in North Little Rock.

He was born Jan. 24, 1944, the son of the late Oscar Coulter, Sr., and Verna Mae Johnson Coulter.

He was an Army veteran and worked for Weyerhaeuser for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by siblings Harvey Leon Coulter, Annie Booher, Voncille Bullock, Roland Coulter, Gladys Warren, and Claudine Benson.

Survivors include: his wife of 49 years Doris Jean Coulter, his children, Pamela Dismuke of LaVergne, Tenn., Yolanda Thomas of North Little Rock, and Paul Coulter II of North Little Rock; siblings Oscar Coulter, Jr., Elrette McCants.

Services were Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Dodson Street Church of Christ in Nashville.

Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...