Obituary: Larry Garner, 70, of California

Larry Garner, age 70, of Foresthill, Calif., passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in Grass Valley, Calif.

He was born on June 12, 1949, in Amity, Ark., the son of Othor and Pauline Mack Garner. In 2015, he was married to Alyce Rice. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bob Garner, and daughter, Melissa McKibbons.

For over 40 years, he was a heavy equipment operator, working all over the United States. He spent his life among family in Northern California and Southwest Arkansas, much of which was spent in the Sierra Nevadas where he was most at home. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed gold mining, arrowhead hunting, fishing and hunting, especially turkey hunting – fin, fur or feather. Larry was a student of the mountains and knew and loved the range like a brother. He loved to ride his Harley and spent many hours on the road with family and friends. He was a storyteller extraordinaire and a world class joker. He never met a stranger and his friendships spanned coast-to-coast. He loved his family very much and made many laughter-filled memories with them over the years. He was a proud Poppa and a beloved husband, father, brother and uncle. His laughter, good nature and fun will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He was a Master Mason and a member of Sulphur Springs Lodge, #100, in Amity, Ark.

He is survived by: his wife, Alyce; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Brad and Karen Garner of Newhope and Kyle Garner of Foresthill, Calif., and one granddaughter, Blair Garner of Newhope; one brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Janice Garner of Grass Valley, Calif., and one sister, Sharon Garner Dingler of Kirby; one son-in-law, John McKibbons II, and grandson Johnny McKibbons III and special family members Jennifer and Braden. He was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and a host of friends covering 2,000 miles.

A memorial celebrating his life will be held Sept. 14 in Northern California. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude. https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html.

