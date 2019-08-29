Obituary: Kenneth M. Witherspoon, 79, of Nashville

Kenneth M. Witherspoon, age 79, of Nashville, Ark.,, died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Prescott, Ark.

He was born on Sept. 7, 1939, in Dallas, Texas, the son of the late James Wendell and Frances Elizabeth McCallum Witherspoon.

Mr. Witherspoon was a United States Navy Veteran and worked in customer service for the City of Dallas Water Department.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister,Cynthia Lafler.

Survivors include: his wife, Pam Witherspoon of Nashville, Ark.; one daughter, Stacey Busby and husband, Jeremy, of Nashville, Ark.; one granddaughter Kristen Busby of Conway, Ark.; and one sister, Leslie Witherspoon.

Graveside services will be 100 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at County Line Cemetery, with Bro. David Blase officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...