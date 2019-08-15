Obituary: Johnny Brown, 70, of Mineral Springs

Johnny Brown, 70, of Mineral Springs, died Tuesday, Aug. 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 17, 1949, in Mineral Springs, the son of the late John F. and Lou Ella Lockeby Brown.

He attended the Church of Christ and was a truck driver for many years.

He was preceded in death by a sister Lou Dean Cassady, brothers Barney Jack Brown and Hal Brown.

Survivors include: his wife, Melissa Jane Brown of Mineral Springs; a son, Jay Brown and wife Mandy of Nashville; two daughters, Jenny Kizzia and husband Mark of New Boston, Texas, and Johnnie Dee Hughes and husband Greg of Mineral Springs; six brothers, two sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mineral Springs Cemetery with Amos Kropf and Jamie Erby officiating. Arrangements were by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

