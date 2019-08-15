Obituary: John Zane Tackett, Jr., 67, of De Queen

John Zane Tackett, Jr., age 67, of De Queen, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 19, 1951 in Nashville, the son of John Zane Tackett and Lutheria Miller Tackett. He was preceded in death by his parents.

John was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked in the trucking business all his life and he enjoyed his work. He was known to have a need for speed whether it be cars, boats, or motorcycles. He won the Easy Rider competition at the Sturgis Bike Week for two years in a row. John loved his God and was known to be a man of deep faith. He was a member of the Joplin United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa “Missey” Tackett; four children, Trey Austin Goocher, Buddy Lane Goocher, Toni Womble and Cody Tackett; four grandchildren, Hadlee Goocher, Zane Abney, Ava Abney and Jaxson Tackett; his brother and sister-in-law, Max and Deb Tackett; his niece, Heather Tackett Wardle; his nephew, Andy Tackett; a special son, Temple Lacefield; and his loving brothers-in-arms, Joe Bob Webb, Woody Chambers and Wallace Byers.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in the Joplin United Methodist Church with Rev. Russell Hull and Bro. Dakota Barrett officiating.

Interment with military honors will be held in Joplin Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joe Bob Webb, Woody Chambers, Wallace Byers, Steve Cash, Temple Lacefield, Tony Carey, Jack Tuttle, Bruce Penney and John Van-Chauldy.

Honorary pallbearers will be the loving, loyal employees of Hwy 71 Trucking, LLC.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

