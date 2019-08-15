Obituary: Jimmy Lee Stone, 71, of Delight

Jimmy Lee Stone, 71, died on Aug. 6, 2019, at his home in Delight, Ark. His family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Jimmy was born on April 24, 1948, on a farm on the Lewis Lee Road in Delight to parents Jewell and Bessie (Stark) Stone. He was the baby of the family, with one sister and three brothers. Jimmy grew to love cars, whether driving them, owning them or just admiring them. Jimmy spent his life always working around engines, whether driving log trucks or operating heavy machinery. He was a retired volunteer firefighter.

Jimmy graduated from Delight High School and always remained close to his classmates. He loved to tell stories about childhood pranks and the stunts they would pull. Jimmy had an easygoing nature and was considered a friend to many. In 1969 he married Peggy Slatton and this past June they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by attending the MSRA Back to the 50s Car show in St. Paul Minn.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dewey and William Stone; and a sister, Ollie Bugg.

Jimmy is survived buy his wife, Peggy, of Delight; his brother, Keith Stone of Murfreesboro, and his in-laws, Lyman and Joy Rhea Slatton. He was ‘Uncle Jim’ to not only a host of nieces and nephews, but to a multitude of others whose lives he touched. Uncle Jim never hesitated to make each of them feel special. Memorials can be made to the Delight Volunteer Fire Department.

Visitation was at 10 a.m., followed by the services at noon, Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Burial followed in Delight Cemetery.

Send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

