Obituary: Jerry Lamb of Delight

Jerry Lamb, 75, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Delight.

He was born Aug. 9, 1943, to the late Mary Wilson Lamb and Laymon Lamb

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Henrietta Arnett Lamb.

He was a member of the Church of Christ in Pisgah.

Survivors include: one son, Jason Lamb of Delight; four daughters, Jennie Shewmaker and husband, Bryan of Nashville; Jerri Lynn Lamb of Cottenshed; Jana Snowden and husband, James of Delight; Holly Eoff and husband, Stacy of Delight; one brother, Tommy Lamb; one sister, Cheryl Roberts; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Delight Cemetery with Bro. Randy Hughes officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...