James Ralph Young, 62, died Tuesday, Aug.20, 2019, in Nashville.

He was born April 20, 1957 in Nashville, the son of Dorothy Hodge and the late Sherman Young

He was a member of the United Pentecostal church.

Survivors include: his wife, Linda Young; a daughter, Amy Huffman of Amity; three brothers, Douglas Young, Bob Young, Chad Young; four sisters, Sharon Cummins, Laurie Lagrone, April Shaw, and Hope Peck; also two grandchildren.

Cremation services will be held privately by the family.

Like this: Like Loading...