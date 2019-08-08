Obituary: J.W. Pond, Sr., 75, of Dierks

J.W. Pond, Sr., 75, of Dierks died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 20, 1944, in Foreman, the son of the late James Walter and Mary Lavern (White) Pond.

He was preceded in death by a one son, Leslie Rainwater, and a daughter, Stephanie Wilson.

Survivors include: his wife, Janet (Gray) Pond of Dierks; a daughter Dericia Denson and husband, Jerry, of De Queen; a son, J. W. Pond, Jr., and wife, Lauren of Dierks; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in the First Assembly of God Church in Dierks with Pastor Kevin Herrington officiating. Burial followed in the Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m, Monday at the funeral home.

