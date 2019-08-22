Obituary: Gwendolyn McLelland, 84, of Delight

Gwendolyn McLelland, 84 of Delight, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Arkadelphia.

She was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Prescott, the daughter of the late James and Ethel Wilson Miller.

She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Imon McLelland; one son, Billy McLelland; four sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include: four sons, Randy McLelland of Delight, Kevin McLelland (Theresa) of Delight, Vaughn McLelland (Julie) of Camden, John McLelland of Delight; two daughters, Cissie Denton and, Missy McLelland, both of of Delight; a brother, Larry Miller of Delight; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro with Brent Alexander officiating. Burial followed in Antoine Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

