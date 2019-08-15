Obituary: Gene Smithson, 78, formerly of Nashville

Gene Smithson, 78. of Ashdown, formerly of Nashville, died Aug. 10, 2019.

He was born in Nashville on Oct. 2, 1941, the son of the late Edgar and Kathleen Smithson.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam war, and had served on the Little River County Quorum Court for 28 years.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Rogers of Nashville.

Survivors include: his wife, Ann Smithson; a son, Roger Smithson of Greenbrier; a daughter, Lori Jackson of Texarkana, Ark.; a brother, Carroll Smithson of Nashville; a sister, Ruth Cooper of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Visitation was Monday, Aug. 12, from 6-8 p.m., at Madden Funeral Home in Ashdown.

The funeral service was Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Ashdown. Burial followed at Friendship Cemetery in McCaskill.

