Obituary: Edith Marie Hagar, 97, of Valliant, Okla.

Edith Marie Hagar, age 97, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Mineral Springs, Ark. She was born Aug. 21, 1922, in Valliant, Okla., to the late Mattie Cooper Scott and Noah C. Scott.

Ms. Hagar was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs.

In World War II Edith built airplanes at Tinker Field in Oklahoma City. In her later years she worked in the Walmart Deli and then served at Nashville School district in the cafeteria.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin C. Hagar; her parents, Mattie Cooper Scott and Noah C. Scott; two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include: two sons, Pat Leftwich (Judy) of Springdale, Ark.; Michael Leftwich (Judy) of Cooksville, Tenn.; two daughters, Mary Dean of Mineral Springs, Ark.; Judith Griffin ( Wyatt ) of Fort Smith, Ark.; nine grandchildren, Marcus Leftwich, Matthew Leftwich, Zachary Leftwich, Steven Moore, Lisa Applegate, Hollis Dean JR, Tim Dean, Vicki Clements, Brandy Craig; 10 great-grandchildren, Jaymes Dean, Blake Applegate, Jamie Hughes, Walter Dean, Samuel Dean, Kylie Clements, Trace Clements, Logan Dean, Aaron Ledesma, Daniel Leftwich; two great-great-grandchildren, Kale Hughes and Jaylee Hughes and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral Service were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs with Bro. Ben Jones officiating. Burial followed at Mineral Springs Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

