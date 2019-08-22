Obituary: Douglas Dwayne Ward, 29, of Dierks

Douglas Dwayne Ward, 29, of Mt. Ida, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Dierks.

He was born May 16, 1990, in Hope. He was a carpenter and attended the First Assembly of God Church in Dierks.

Survivors include: his mother and step-father, Phyllis and Joe Partain of Mt. Ida; his father and step-mother, Douglas and Michelle Ward of Newhope; two sons, Caleb and Clayton Ward of Mt. Ida; a sister, Dondy Russell of Mt. Ida, and grandparents.

Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Fellowship Cemetery in Dierks with Kevin Herrington officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

