Obituary: David Ronald Hicks, 76, of McCaskill

David Ronald Hicks, age 76, of McCaskill, Ark., passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Nashville, Ark. He was born on Jan. 27, 1943, in Sparkman, Ark. the son of the late David Cecil Hicks and Ruthie Floyce Buckley Hicks.

Mr. Hicks was a member of the Pleasant Springs Baptist Church in McCaskill, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Cecil Hicks and Ruthie Floyce Buckley; as well as his wife, Linda K. Hicks.

Survivors include: two sons, David Hicks of McCaskill, Ark., and Ken Hicks of Ft. Worth, Texas; one granddaughter, Payton Hicks of College Station, Texas; one grandson, Paxton Hicks of Ft. Worth, Texas; and one brother, Larry Hicks and wife, Sharon of New-hope, Ark.

Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday, July 25, at Friendship Methodist Church in McCaskill.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Friendship Methodist Church, with Bro. Jarod Hendry officiating. Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Friendship Cemetery fund.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

