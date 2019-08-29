Obituary: Bill David White, 73, of League City, Texas

Bill David White, 73, of League City, Texas, formerly of Dierks, died Aug. 2l, 2019.

He was born April 3, 1946, in Merced, Calif., the son of the late Ollie and Grace White.

He was a retired Farm Bureau Insurance agency manager.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack White.

Survivors include: his wife of 51 years, Peggy White; a daughter Lisa Lisinicchia and husband Josh of Galveston, Texas; and son, Jonathan White and wife, Shana of Broomfield Colo.; also 10 brothers and sisters, Joe White of Texarkana; Charles White James White, Mary McCullough, and Wayne White, all of Dierks; Linda House and Dot Blankenship of Horatio; R.L. White of Pine Bluff; Bobbie Lovell of Bismarck; and Gracie Herrington of Texarkana.

Services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Dierks following visitation. Bro. Tommy Mounts officiated. Burial followed at Dierks Cemetery.

