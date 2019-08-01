Obituary: Barbie Jean Kidder Summerhill, 66, of Lockesburg

Mrs. Barbie Jean (Kidder) Summerhill, age 66, a resident of Lockesburg, Ark., died peacefully Friday, July 20, 2019, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born March 29, 1953, in Steubenville, Ohio, to Guy Arthur and Norma Jean (Gardner) Kidder. She worked as a Purchasing Agent at Tyson for 37 years. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church and her life was devoted to loving Jesus and serving Him.

Mrs. Summerhill was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Summerhill; one brother, Charles Kidder, and step-mother, Opal Kidder.

She is survived by one sister, Margaret Johnston of Phoenix, Ariz.; two daughters, Lisa Whisenhunt and Geraldine Summerhill; one aunt, Ruth Shirer and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Summerhill will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Larry Fry officiating. If you would like to honor her please wear red, her favorite color, to the service. Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 501 E. Sixth St., Texarkana, AR 71854; or the Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

