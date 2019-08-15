Obituary: Andy Leon Anderson, 69, of Nashville

Andy Leon Anderson, age 69, of Nashville, Ark., passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Ark.

He was born July 11, 1950, in Texas City, Texas, to Leon and Arletta Anderson.

Andy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and served the community as a Howard County Reserve Deputy, also known as ‘Howard 21,’ for twenty years. He was an alderman for the city of Nashville since 2002 in Ward 6 position 1, and had previously helped with 4-H and other community projects.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon Anderson and Arletta Anderson.

Andy attended Chillicothe school in Chillicothe, Texas, for most of his school years but graduated in 1968 from Nashville High School. He attended SAU for one year in Magnolia, Ark., then later went to work as a millwright in Texas. Andy moved back to Arkansas, where he planted his roots. He worked at Ideal Cement Company in Okay, Arkansas, for 12 years.

He then later started his own successful business as Southwest Refrigeration, HVAC, for 35 years. Andy and Barbara also owned Billy’s Flower Shop for 10 years.

Andy was very devoted to his family and adored his grandkids. In his retirement he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially deep-sea fishing with his family.

He loved to garden, and you could find him outside doing little projects around the house, and Andy loved his lemon pies.

He also loved his little companion, Buddy. He and Buddy held a special bond from the moment he got him.

He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Gilbert Anderson of 49 years; his daughter, Kathy Anderson Combs (Rodney); his son, John Anderson (Jennifer); five grandkids, Aubrie Combs, Caitlyn Leslie, Austin Combs, Brooklyn Anderson, and Gavin Anderson; a sister, Sharon Foster of Conroe, Texas; and a brother, Fred Dan Anderson of New Boston, Texas; an aunt, Bobbie McCoy of Houston, Texas; a special cousin, Rosemary Brown Sample of Calera, Okla., and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. Services will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Kelley and Bro. Larry Elrod officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gary Lathrop, Jimmy Mixon, Jerry Rodgers, Bob McKellar, Stan Rochelle, and Larry Teague.

