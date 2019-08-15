Obituary: Amanda Peggy Payne, 88, formerly of Nashville

Amanda Peggy Payne, 88, of Mansfield, Texas, formerly of Nashville, died May 19, 2019.

She was a NHS grad in the class of 1949, and was a cheerleader. She was the daughter of Roy and Catherine Payne, but was raised in the Antioch community by her grandparents.

She was preceded in death by her husband, ‘Sonny’ Jones; a daughter, Belinda Jones; a brother, Charlie Payne; and sisters Era Dell McWhorter and Sue Cates.

Survivors include her son, Ricky Payne and wife, Gail; and a daughter, Shirley Windle; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her funeral was May 21. She was buried at Skyview Memorial Gardens in Mansfield.

