Nashville native dies in plane crash near De Queen

A Nashville native was one of the two men in a small aircraft crash Sunday afternoon near the De Queen airport.

The known deceased victim was Johnny Tackett, 67, who apparently owned the small airplane which crashed at about 4:45 p.m. He was the owner of a trucking company based at De Queen.

Tackett died at the scene. A survivor was seriously injured, and was taken first to Howard Memorial Hospital, then to a Little Rock hospital. The survivor’s identity has not been released by authorities.

Crash investigation officials from the Federal Aviation Administration have joined the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police in investigating the crash. A report on the crash by the federal agency may not be released for several weeks.

The crash site was a pasture about a mile from the De Queen airport which is located on Highway 70 west of De Queen.

The injured occupant has been identified as Joe Greer, 77, of Horatio.

Tackett was a 1970 Nashville High School graduate, and was the brother of Max Tackett, former Howard County Judge and retired administrator of the Upper Southwest Arkansas Waste Management District.

