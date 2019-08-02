Montgomery County Fair welcomes Well’s Fun Company to the midway

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

montcnews2@windstream.net

MOUNT IDA – The 92nd annual Montgomery County Fair is just around the corner and the fair association is pleased to announce that Well’s Fun Company will be bringing a host of activities to enjoy.

Well’s Fun Company was selected as the 2016 Vendor of the Year by the Arkansas Festivals and Events Association. They will be bringing rides, inflatables, games, and concessions to the fair Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17. Armbands available for $15.00.

The Montgomery County Fair kicks off Saturday, August 10 at 5 p.m. with their annual parade. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the parade. The parade is a great opportunity for local businesses, churches, and organizations to show their support for the community. Whether it be a float, bicycle, tractor or horse, join in for the fun. The parade starts at the high school campus and makes its way past the courthouse.

Participants in the tractor show are asked to bring their tractors to the fairgrounds Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Chickens will be bled from 1-4 p.m. and the rodeo royalty competition will begin at 5 p.m.

The County Fair Pageant will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. followed by the talent show. The state pageant board has changed the age categories this year.

They will be:

Baby Little Miss (0-11 months)

Tiny Little Miss (12-23 months)

Darling Little Miss (2-4 years)

Little Miss (5-6 years)

Petite Miss (7-8 years)

Princess (9-11 years)

Young Miss (12-13 years)

Miss Teen (14-17 years)

Fair Queen (18-23 years)

Admission for the pageants is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children ages five and under get in for free.

Judging in the exhibit buildings begin Wednesday 10 a.m. and the exhibit buildings open to the public Wednesday at 3 p.m. The exhibit building will be open Wednesday Afternoon through Saturday evening. Thursday and Friday exhibits will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The livestock judging will take place Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. and the Junior Livestock Auction will take place Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The midway will be open Friday and Saturday with armbands available for $15 each.

The rodeo will close out the week with the arena open Friday and Saturday with festivities usually beginning around 7:30 p.m. The rodeo is made possible by Snow Rodeo Association.

For more information regarding the pageant or other fair related questions please visit their Facebook page at Montgomery County Fair Association.

