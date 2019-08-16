Montgomery County Fair Rodeo kicks off today

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

MOUNT IDA – Everyone is invited to come watch some of the most exciting entertainment to be found in an arena at the Montgomery County Fair Rodeo to be held Friday and Saturday, August 16-17.

Snow Rodeo Company will provide rodeo livestock for the second year in a row. Snow Rodeo Company is based out of Valiant, Oklahoma. They are a growing presence in Southeast Oklahoma and Arkansas. They have hosted junior rodeos at Mount Ida for the past two years, as well as the county fair rodeo.

This year’s county fair rodeo will be held this Friday at Saturday with action set to begin at 7:30 p.m. each night. The rodeo will feature all the traditional events from calf roping to bull riding. The little ones aren’t left out of the action with mutton bustin’ planned each night.

Other events scheduled throughout the week include the annual Kid’s Day events Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The annual Kid’s Day event is sponsored by Larry and Terri Jones. It features a variety of old fashioned games for kids to play. Ribbons are presented for each event. Kids of all ages are encouraged to come an participate.

There will also be a senior citizen BINGO game Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Ode Maddox Building. Admission is free and prizes will be awarded throughout the afternoon. Senior citizen BINGO is open to anyone 55 years of age or older.

The livestock shows will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. with cattle, followed by sheep, dairy cattle, goats and swine.

The exhibit halls will open Wednesday and will be open through Saturday. They will be open from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, 12-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday.

Local favorites Gator and Friends will perform Wednesday evening and the Cowboy Church Gang will perform Thursday.

For more information regarding the county fair visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/montgomerycountyfairassociation.

The Montgomery County Fairgrounds is located just east of town at 248 Fairgrounds Road. Just head east out of Mount Ida and look for the fairgrounds sign.

