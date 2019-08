Entry forms for the Miss Howard County Pageant are now available at the Nashville Chamber of Commerce office, 107 South Main St. in Nashville.

The pageant is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Nashville Elementary School starting at 5 p.m. Entry fee is $25.

If no one is at the office, call (870) 557-0255 and arrangements will be made to get an application.

