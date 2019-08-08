Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: Mineral Rights

MINERAL RIGHTS. I have heard that the company digging through people’s yards to lay the new fiber optics internet cable cleverly got mineral rights before they dug the first shovel.

Now, anything they find in that strip of land six inches wide will be theirs, including fold, diamonds and uranium.

Golly, what if they hit a rich vein of M&M Peanuts?

=—-= — =

IT WAS AN ACCIDENT that caused me to clean out my kitchen spice cabinet, last week.

I needed some ingredients for a swell marinade and the recipe called for some herbs and stuff I wasn’t familiar with.

So, I went to the store and bought one of everything. When I got home, I realized that I could not fit one more item into the spice cabinet, no matter how small the container was. So, I found a stool with intention of getting enough altitude so that I could see to clear out old stuff.

In retrospect I wish someone had just driven by my house and shot me through the window with a flaming arrow.

I came across some items that said “Best Used by 4-22-87.

There were three shelves. I started at the top and worked down.

Really, how many containers of fennel seeds and tarragon does a person need? Don’t answer that question.

I found no less than a half-dozen little bitty containers of cilantro. And an equal number of cumin. Chili powder. Allspice.

Minced garlic. Minced onion. Garlic powder. Onion powder. Garlic powder with sage. Slap Yo Mama Cajun seasoning. White pepper. Dried mustard. Red pepper flakes.

Chinese Five Pepper, Old Bay Seafood Seasoning. Emeril’s Steak Rub. Lulu’s Cajun Seasoning. Thyme. Rosemary. Basil. Bayleaves. Caraway seeds. Celery flakes. Chives. Cinnamon. Cloves.

Paprika. Lots of paprika. Have I missed anything?

I could go on, obviously.

All stuff that I hadn’t used in years, but I’m sure my late wife thought we really, really needed. I do not remember her ever measuring any of the stuff for a recipe.

(And I’m keeping her tradition alive by not removing the ‘new’ store wrapper on the shelves of the oven which was installed in 1977.)

So, I’m thinking of suing all of the grocery stores of Nashville that had their doors open between 1971 and 2018. Sorta like a bar selling more drinks to a drunk. Or a gun shop selling AK-47s to a fruitcake.

The cabinet cleaning took an hour. I filled two 30-gal. trashbags and had to call the city for an extra trash cart for next week.

Now the Public Works Departrment wants to know the environmental impact of all that stuff being disposed of.

=—-= — =

THE GOOD EARTH. Not my imagination. A number of pecan trees on Grove Street are shedding leaves copiously. Hope it’s not some kind of blight or illness. There are some pecan trees in the neighborhood that are not showing any ill effects at all. Yet.

=—-= — =

NEWS FROM #1 Fair Weather Razorback Football Fan: I see where the UofA athletic director, a guy named Yuracek, and the Arkansas State University athletic director, a guy named Mohajir, have reportedly not made any progress in talks about the teams playing. With last names like Yuracek and Mohajir it’s wonder they understand each other in the first place.

But, as the Official #1 Fair Weather Razorback Football Fan it is my duty to insist that Arkansas State Red Wolves spot the Hogs a touchdown and a field goal, if the teams ever do get around to playing.

=—-= — =

STILL THINKING about the overwhelming flash flood which the north half of Howard County experienced Monday-Tuesday, July 15-16. Officially, there was a state record 24-hr. rainfall of 16.71-inches at Dierks. Some folks with home gauges reported even bigger amounts, but theirs weren’t ‘official.’

Less than 36 hours after the waters crested in the 10-ft. wide walk space between the jail and the City-County Building, I drove down a Hempstead County road near Bingen. I was perhaps, 2 miles from the jail as the crow flies.

I looked in my rear view mirror and was stunned to see thick dust billowing up behind my buggy. Yes, it was that dry. Maybe that particular spot didn’t get rain. I refer to the spot between the jail and the City-County Building because the sheriff mentioned watching large items being swept through there.

Talked to a couple recently who said that during one recent storm, it rained copiously in their backyard but not a drop in the front of their house. I’ll bet they have mowing duties divided — wifey mows the back yard and hubby gets the front.

=—-= — =

THINGS I LEARNED from opening (and believing) email: “One must wait until evening to see how splendid the day has been.”

=—-= — =

WORD GAMES. Another set of twins: Rod and Reel. Guess what they do in their spare time.

=—-= — =

HE SAID: “A crust eaten in peace is better than a banquet partaken in anxiety.” Aesop, Greek slave and spinner of fables

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “Luck? I don’t know anything about luck. I’ve never banked on it and I’m afraid of people who do. Luck to me is something else: Hard work – and realizing what is opportunity and what isn’t.” Lucille Ball, comic actress

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

Like this: Like Loading...