The Howard County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of a Mt. Ida man at a Dierks residence is still open, according to Howard County Sheriff Bryan McJunkins.

Douglas Dwayne Ward, 29, white male, was pronounced dead at the hospital in Nashville, having apparently bled to death after ramming his arm through a window.

The incident occurred at the residence of Jeremy Davis in Dierks. Ward was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 17.

Like this: Like Loading...