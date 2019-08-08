Late afternoon HoCo Farmers’ Market opening set for Aug. 23

On Aug. 23, the Howard County Farmers’ Market, which normally opens at 7 a.m., will be delaying the market opening to 4 p.m. to give those in the community who are normally working at that time to come by and purchase farm fresh produce. Julio Fuentes, the Farmers’ Market manager, said that the delay in opening the market is to allow more people to take advantage of the market.

“We have a lot of great produce and homemade goods that they can purchase on the way home.” he said. “Depending on how well attended the market is on the 23rd, it might be something we offer in the future on an occasional or ongoing basis.”

Persons interested in coming to the market on Aug. 23, it will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and if you have excess garden produce, home baked goods or homemade crafts that you would like to try selling at the market, give Fuentes a call at (870) 200-3883 to register.

