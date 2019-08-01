Former Hog, Cowboy to be guest speaker at Outlaw Cookout

The Dierks Athletic Booster Club will host an Outlaw Cookout on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Dierks High School Cafeteria.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and will include former Arkansas Razorback and Dallas Cowboy Clint Stoerner as the guest speaker. The meal will be smoked chicken.

The tickets are $20 and there will be a limited amount of tickets available and they can be purchased now at Dierks City Hall, Kenya’s, Shelter Insurance and Diamond Bank.

For more information, contact Chase Quinn, (870) 557-2284 or Jarrod Fannin, (501) 889-8061.

