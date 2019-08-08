Driver’s license reinstatement options for those behind on child support

A path for possible driver’s license reinstatement is set to be held in conjunction with National Child Support Awareness Month.

According to local authorities, if your driver’s license has been suspended because of non-payment of child support, you are invited to call or visit your local child support office to talk about options for getting your license released.

They state that this is not a trick to entice those who have fallen behind on their payments and law enforcement will not be called.

Staff will be available to answer questions about your case and help you develop a plan to get back on track.

The regional child office, the Hope Office of Child Support Enforcement is located at 811 N. Hervey St., Hope and can be reached by phone at (870) 777-8400.

The region includes Pike, Howard, Sevier, Little River and Nevada counties.

Interested individuals may also send emails to support.hope@ocse.arkansas.gov. The regional office’s hours of operation are 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...