Deputy’s remains recovered from Lake Ouachita

Montgomery County Sheriff David White has reported that the remains of Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Keith Wright have been recovered from Lake Ouachita.

According to a statement released by the sheriffs office, a report came in Friday, August 23, of a body floating in Lake Ouachita in the area Wright was last seen Friday, July 19. The body was recovered and identified as Deputy Keith Wright.

Wright had gone missing while diving in the lake with a friend. The other diver reported that their boat had floated off while they were underwater. Wright went missing while they were trying to swim to the boat as it floated away from them. The other diver was able to swim to shore and was later rescued by another boat.

See next week’s issue of the Montgomery County News for complete details.

Like this: Like Loading...