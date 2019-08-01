Defendant receives 3 life terms for sex crimes

By Louie Graves

Howard County jurors had little mercy at the end of a quick one-day trial of a man charged with multiple counts of sex with a minor female.

Orlando A. Dominguez, 42, Hispanic male, with an address of 270 Pope Road, Mineral Springs (south of Tollette) was charged with three violations following an investigation leading to his arrest in February.

The rape charge was a class Y felony. On the bench was Judge Charles Yeargan. Dominguez was represented by the public defender, Clayton Tinkes.

Jury selection went swiftly Monday morning and the trial began. Jurors stayed late, and began deliberations at 7:10 p.m. according to court records.

The jurors took only 20 minutes to reach a guilty verdict.

After a brief break jurors convened again. In the sentencing phase they took less time, deliberating only 13 minutes before delivering the sentence — three life terms in the Arkansas Department of Correction to be served consecutively.

Representing the state were Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Chesshir and Deputy Prosecutor Aaron Brasel.

