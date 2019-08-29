Home Breaking News 2019 Dierks Outlaw Homecoming Breaking News 2019 Dierks Outlaw Homecoming By Nashville News Leader - August 29, 2019 317 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp News-Leader photo/JOHN BALCH 2019 OUTLAW HOMECOMING. Halle Mounts (front and center) has been selected as the 2019 Dierks High School Homecoming Queen. Her court includes (front from left) Sophomore Class Maid Allie Miller, Attendants Luke Glasgow and Adyson Fannin, Sophomore Football Maid Allie Miller; (back) Junior Class Maid Keona Mounts, Senior Football Maid Jaycee Runnels, Maid of Honor Kennedy Boeckman, Senior Class Maid Alysa Fox and Junior Football Maid Jasie Miller. The Outlaw Homecoming Captains are Bryce Fox and Kelby Jewell. The Outlaws’ homecoming opponent will be the Gurdon Go-Devils on Friday, Sept. 27. Like this:Like Loading... Related