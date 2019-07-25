The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

Senator Bell and Lawyer Sain went to Murfreesboro Monday to attend probate court. Their buggy got hung in the river, and they both got wet. Mr. Sain went under and out of sight.

The newsman called on “Uncle John Hill” over in Saline Township one day last week and found him confined to his home with rheumatism. Uncle John is noted for his hospitality and insisted that we should stay all night with him. He lives alone, having never been married.

He has two dogs to which he is deeply devoted and has remembered them in his will, which has been written for several years. In his will he bequeathed all his money and property, except $100 to Bluff Springs Church. The $100 dollars is to be paid to someone who will take good care of his dogs.

“Aunt Lou” Anderson born in Center Point circa 1885. Aunt Lou had a business on the Center Point Square. She died in 1981. Photo by the late Cecil Harris.

97 years ago: 1922

On Thursday July 13th the Baptist Ladies and the young people from First Baptist Church of this city will give an ice cream festival for the purpose of raising funds for purchasing electric fans for the church.

Mrs. I. H. Garner, owner of the Garner Hotel in this city, Saturday resumed management of the popular hostelry after it had been under the management of W. C. Colvin, who had been in charge the past three years. Mrs. Garner’s many friends will welcome her return to this city.

(Adv.) Get Whippoorwill peas, $1.75 per bushel, Stephens Ross and Co.

67 years ago: 1952

Eight-year-old Leo Hughes has what lots of youngsters dream about but never enjoy. Leo has a back yard full of Shetland ponies. They are all ages, sizes and colors, and Leo is the happy lad who gets to break the colts into riding. His father breaks them into the harness for pulling a midget red and green wagon that will be on the streets of Nashville soon.

Roy Hughes is one of three men in the Nashville area who have been attracted to a relatively new farm product, ponies. The Hughes Family has 10 ponies on their 101 acres of sloping land west of Nashville. The land supports apple trees, peach trees, corn and row crops.

It also supports registered Herefords, but the Shetland ponies have Mr. Hughes’ fancy as well as Leo’s.

45 years ago: 1974

Howard County trophy winners in the district 4-H competition held in Fort Smith and their categories were: Ramona Whisenhunt, share the fun; Alan Green, public speaking; LaDonna Green, modeling; Ruth Brown, foods and nutrition, and Fredrick Hintze, bicycle safety.

Miss Jane Ann Dyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Dyer of Nashville, has been selected as one of eight majorettes to twirl with the marching SSC Mulerider Band at Magnolia this fall. She is a 1974 graduate of Nashville High School, where she was a majorette with the Nashville Scrapper Band.

