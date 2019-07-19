The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

There is just one thing in existence just at this time that can hold a light to the hot weather and that is politics. It is to be hoped that both will rub sides together after next Saturday.

Mr. J. M. Huddleston, a successful farmer of Saline Township, was in town Wednesday. Mr. Huddleston has only been to town three times this year.

Notice: The members of Joe Neal Camp No. 208 U.C.V. will assemble at Johnson Hall in Nashville Wednesday for the election of officers and the admission of new members and other such business as may come before the camp. E, J. Hale, Adjutant, W. K. Cowling, Commander.

97 Years ago: 1922

The Dierks Normal opened Monday with nearly 50 teachers in attendance and a strong teaching force. The course is so arranged as to give the teachers almost any work desired and the instructors are giving their best, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

323 carloads of peaches have been shipped from this part of the Highland District to Monday night and shipments for the balance of this week will doubtless be heavy. Of the number shipped, 232 were from the Bert Johnson Orchards, 60 from the American Fruit Growers and 31 from the various small orchards around Nashville.

Lost: Bundle containing a new quilt, bedspread, lap robe and night gown. Finder please return to this office.

Courtesy photo/HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY Harper Springs was located in the extreme northern edge of the county. About 1926 the Dierks Company built a railroad from Dierks to Harper Springs to ship logs to the mill at Dierks and Harper Camp became a company town of as many as 500 people.

67 years ago: 1952

Hot weather claimed its first victim in this area Wednesday afternoon. John Thomas Walker, a prominent 69-year-old farmer and resident of Mineral Springs, died at 3:30 p.m. in a hay field on his farm. The examining physician attributed death to heat exhaustion. The field is located in the Mine Creek Bottoms, three miles south of Mineral Springs.

An armadillo hide is a trophy in the possession of T. L. Deloney, the farmer who lives two miles below Mineral Springs on the road to Schall.

T L. said he was awakened when his dog began barking between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday. T. L. shot the fugitive from west Texas and was showing the critter’s remains in Nashville. This is the third armadillo reported in this area in the past six months.

45 years ago: 1974

Homecoming time again at Center Point and this time the Homecoming will be held in the new community building Saturday, August 3rd. Tickets will be available from extension homemakers and the Billings Grocery.

Mr. and Mrs. Charley Payne had dinner July 4 with the 1964 class reunion group and returned to Dierks to spend the night with Mrs. Bess Nobles.

Mr. Payne is a former superintendent from Dierks Schools and is now superintendent of schools in Hampton, Arkansas.

The class of 1964 is the last class that he saw graduate as superintendent of schools at Dierks.

