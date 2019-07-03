Obituary: Willa Jean Owens, 84, formerly of Murfreesboro

Willa Jean Owens, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2019 in Plano, Texas. Jean was born April 1, 1935 in Roy, Ark., to Alvin and Thelma Maroon. She was married for 43 years to her beloved husband Billy Owens, who preceded her in death in 2001.

Jean spent the majority of her life in Murfreesboro, Ark., where she and Billy raised their four daughters. For many years Jean worked as a nursing home administrator where her passion for caring for others was put to good use. Later in life she continued to give back to her community by serving as secretary of the chamber of commerce, director of the Senior Adults Center, and as an elected member of the City Council. Jean moved to Plano, Texas, in 2014 where she enjoyed an active and fun filled retirement. Jean was a devout Christian and member of the Murfreesboro Church of Christ and the McDermott Road Church of Christ in Plano.

Jean was an inspiration to her four daughters, “the Owens girls.” She led by example, supported them with her whole heart in every endeavor, and was their rock in difficult times and their biggest supporter throughout her life. She was a gracious lady who never met a stranger.

Jean was preceded in death by daughter, Jamie Owens, and is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Beth and David Tucker of Plano, Texas, Jenny Thell and Glen Pye of Little Rock, Ark., and Jimmie and John Keenan of San Antonio, Texas, and the joy of her life, three grandchildren: Will Keenan, Katie Keenan and Hunter Pye.

Jean is also survived by brother Billy Maroon and wife Louise, sister Sharon Hinton and husband Michael and sister Connie Jones and husband Jerry, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends, who she all adored.

Please join us celebrating Jean’s life at a memorial service Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Murfreesboro Church of Christ.

A visitation with the family will be held from 1-2 p.m. prior to the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Murfreesboro Church of Christ.

