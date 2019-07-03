Obituary: Verna M. Bullock, 60, of Center Point

Verna Marie Bullock was born Dec. 17, 1958, in Lansing, Mich., the daughter of the late John and Voncile Bullock.

There will be a funeral service Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m., at the New View Church of Christ at Center Point.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry, twin sisters Pam and Regina.

Survivors include five brothers, Gregory Bullock of Quincy, Ill., Savoy Bullock of Dearborn, Mich., Al Douglas Bullock of Rogers, Ark., Delbert Bullock of Little Rock, and Donnel Bullock of Lombard, Ill.

