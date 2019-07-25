Obituary: Tommy Sweeden, 91, of Murfreesboro

Tommy Sweeden, 91, of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Nashville.

He was born Sept. 27, 1927, the son of the late Jim and Etta Cornish Sweeden.

He was a member of the Murfreesboro Church of Christ, and was a volunteer for the Murfreesboro Fire and EMT Department.

He also served on the Murfreesboro City Council and the Pike County Quorum Court.

He was preceded in death by six brothers, Preston, Lewis, Little Bud, Big Bud, Jack, and Bob Sweeden, and one sister Jessie Mae Hill.

Survivors include: his wife of 65 years, Venetia Cornish Sweeden, two daughters, Carolyn Craven of Murfreesboro, and Juanita Hubbard and husband Carlton of Prescott; a brother, Dallas Sweeden; two sisters Linda King and Joyce Reed; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Murfreesboro Church of Christ, with Tommy Mounts officiating. Burial followed in Academy Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

