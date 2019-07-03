Obituary: Terry Lynn George, 58, of Nashville

Terry Lynn George, age 58, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on June 27, 2019. She was born on April 9, 1961 in Shreveport, La., the daughter of the late Ray Hallmark and Evelyn Ernestine Simpson Hallmark.

Mrs. George was a member of the Bingen First United Methodist Church, as well as the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her son Chance Weaver and wife Mariah of Nashville; daughter Ivy Weaver of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, Cadence Jordan, Seth Allen, Lila Mills, Bodhi Mills and Lincoln Weaver; a sister, Debbie Beene of Nashville; her grandmother Lila Hallmark of Nashville and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Family received friends at the Bingen United Methodist Church, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.

You may send an online sympathy message at Latimer Funeral Home.

